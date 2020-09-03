A man was shot while his family was leaving their Fort Worth home early Monday morning, police said.

He is expected to survive after he was shot twice in the leg and taken to a local hospital, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 4200 block of South Henderson Street, police said.

Police believe the shooting may have been part of a robbery attempt and said the suspect is still outstanding.

