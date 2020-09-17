Man shot twice in overnight incident, Fort Worth police say

He was shot once in the back and once in the head, police said.

A man was shot twice overnight Thursday after he got into an argument with another person, Fort Worth police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. on the 500 block of Northwest 30th Street.

The victim told police he had picked another man up from the scene of an accident police were working and drove him to a different spot. Once there, police said the victim said they got into an argument that escalated into the second man getting out of the car and shooting the driver.

He was shot once in the back and once in the head, and then drove back to the accident site to possibly meet officers on the scene, according to police.

Officers that were on scene noticed a "vehicle that caused concern," police said, and pulled the driver over, finding he had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for his wounds, but police do not know his condition.