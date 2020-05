The man was stable when taken to the hospital, police said.

A man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after Fort Worth police say he was shot twice.

Just before 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the incident at the Regency Oaks Apartments on the 2100 block of Handley Drive, according to police.

Officers found the man in the parking lot of the apartment complex with two gunshot wounds to the lower half of his body, according to police..

The man was stable when taken to the hospital. Officials have not provided any additional information.