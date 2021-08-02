Man shot while trying to stop car theft, Fort Worth police say

He is expected to survive, according to police.

A man was shot while trying to stop someone from stealing his vehicle overnight Monday in Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to the 3200 block of Green Ridge Street to find the man shot in the leg.

Someone had broken in and stolen the man's vehicle, according to police. The man had tried to chase the suspect before they got out of the vehicle and shot him.

First responders took him to a local hospital for treatment and he is expected to survive.