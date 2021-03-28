Man shot through door after group tried to rob him, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A 25-year-old man was shot through his front door early Sunday during a robbery in Dallas, police said.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on the 1000 block of Royal Lane.
The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to a local hospital by first responders, according to police.
He told officers that he was expecting a woman to arrive alone, but she instead showed up with four men to rob him. According to the victim, when he opened the door, the group tried to enter with guns, police said. He struggled with them at the door but was able to push them out before they shot him through the door.
The suspects then fled the scene.
Police are investigating the case as an aggravated robbery.