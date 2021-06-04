Investigation underway after man shot 3 times in the chest, Fort Worth police say

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday at the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times overnight, Fort Worth police said.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found a man who had been shot three times in his chest. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition, officials said.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. Police said gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting.