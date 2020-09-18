Victim told officers he was shot after refusing to give up his property, Dallas police say

A man say he was shot by someone who demanded his property. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Rockford Drive.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at-large, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was stable, officials said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.