Man shot overnight in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was shot early Wednesday in Fort Worth, police said.
Officials did not initially provide much detail about the incident, but said officers were sent around 2:45 a.m. to a shooting call at the Chapparral Apartment Homes on the 6500 block of Red Sierra Drive.
When they arrived, they found a man had been shot. First responders took him to a local hospital for treatment, but police did not know his condition.
An investigation is underway.
