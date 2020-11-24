Man shot after 3 people forced their way into his apartment, Richardson police say

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. Monday near the 900 block of Regency Drive in Richardson.

Three people forced their way into a Richardson man's apartment and shot him, police said.

According to Richardson police, the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. Monday near the 900 block of Regency Drive.

Investigators said the resident called 911 to report that three people, one of whom he knew, forced their way into his apartment.

That's when one of three people shot the resident. Officials did not name the suspected shooter, even though the man identified the suspect.

The person who was shot was transported to the hospital with injuries but is expected to survive, police said.