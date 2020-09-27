Man shot multiple times after ongoing dispute with another man escalated, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning by someone he knew, according to Dallas police.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 18200 block of Dallas Parkway around 2 a.m.
Responding officers found a man at the scene who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He told police another man shot him after an ongoing dispute between the two escalated, according to officials.
Dallas-Fire Rescue transported the man who was shot to a local hospital. He was stable, police said.
