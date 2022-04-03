Deputies told KHOU 11 the shooting happened just after 11 a.m.

The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. According to HCSO, the man had gotten into an argument with another man, which led to the shooting.

The suspect left the scene after the shooting in a grey or silver SUV. HCSO said the man was wearing blue jeans and a grey sweatshirt.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call HCSO at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube