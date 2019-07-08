DALLAS — 6 a.m. Dallas police provided an update that no longer describes the incident as a home invasion.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a home in South Dallas.

Police responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Penelope Street, just a few blocks away from South Fitzhugh Avenue. Officers found a 34-year-old man shot to death.

Police said a group of men was let inside the home when an argument broke out before the shooting. The suspects drove away from the scene in an unknown vehicle. Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

Police said two other people were inside the house, a teenager and a woman, but they were able to get out safely.

This is a developing story.