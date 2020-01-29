DALLAS — A man was shot and killed in a shooting Tuesday night in the Cedars neighborhood, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of South Akard Street near an apartment complex, according to police at the scene.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls about a shooting and officers found the man wounded in the parking lot when they arrived on the scene.

He was taken to a local hospital by first responders, where he later died.

Several witnesses told police they saw a car leaving the parking lot around the time of the shooting, according to officials.

A SWAT team was on scene and did enter one apartment they thought had noises coming from it, according to police, but it was given the all-clear.

Police did not have a motive for the shooting as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and are asking for the public's help if they have any information.

The man's death marks at least the 16th homicide Dallas has seen so far in 2020.

