Man shot in the back Saturday night in Dallas, police say

The victim had gone to an apartment complex to sell a firearm when he was shot, police said.

One person was shot in the back Saturday night in Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near 9300 Beck Avenue, according to police.

The victim had gone to the complex to sell a firearm when he was shot, police said. His brother then drove him from the shooting and told police he was trying to find a medical facility when he saw an officer and flagged them down.

First responders then took the victim to a local hospital for treatment, and said he was stable at the time.