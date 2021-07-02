Man shot in the back Saturday night in Dallas, police say

One person was shot in the back Saturday night in Dallas, police said.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near 9300 Beck Avenue, according to police.
The victim had gone to the complex to sell a firearm when he was shot, police said. His brother then drove him from the shooting and told police he was trying to find a medical facility when he saw an officer and flagged them down.
First responders then took the victim to a local hospital for treatment, and said he was stable at the time.
Officers have not been able to ascertain any information about potential suspects from the victim, police said.