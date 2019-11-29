A 45-year-old man was shot just after midnight in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of S St. Augustine Drive just after midnight.

The victim said he didn't know the suspect who shot him, according to police.

Dallas Fire Rescue transport the man to the hospital, said police.

Police did not disclose the victim's condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

