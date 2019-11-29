A 45-year-old man was shot just after midnight in Dallas, police said.
Officers responded to the 400 block of S St. Augustine Drive just after midnight.
The victim said he didn't know the suspect who shot him, according to police.
Dallas Fire Rescue transport the man to the hospital, said police.
Police did not disclose the victim's condition.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.
More stories from WFAA:
- She lost her sight when she was 12. Now she's a blind trumpeter in the biggest marching band in the U.S.
- Showers and storms ahead for post-Thanksgiving travel across Texas
- Black Friday frenzy goes global - and not everyone’s happy
- Three-alarm fire breaks out at Dallas apartment complex
- Woman tased and robbed in Burleson, suspects at large