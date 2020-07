The victim was taken to a local hospital but is expected to survive, police say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was shot in the chest in south Fort Worth Monday night, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 3900 block of Saddle Ridge Circle.

The victim was struck by gunfire when multiple rounds were fired, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries but is expected to survive.

Officials said there is no suspect information available at this time in the ongoing investigation.