Investigation underway after man shot several times while in vehicle, Fort Worth police say

An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times overnight Tuesday in Fort Worth.
Officials said the incident occurred near the 2200 block of Windham Street. The man who was shot while in a vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Authorities said no suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting and the motive remains unknown.
