Investigation underway after man shot several times while in vehicle, Fort Worth police say

Authorities said no suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting and the motive remains unknown.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times overnight Tuesday in Fort Worth.

Officials said the incident occurred near the 2200 block of Windham Street. The man who was shot while in a vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities said no suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting and the motive remains unknown.