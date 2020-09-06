x
crime

Man shot in the back, Fort Worth police say

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
Credit: WFAA

A man walking from a convenience store was shot in the back by someone in a car on Monday night, Fort Worth police said. 

The victim had been walking with two other people shortly before 11 p.m. when a car with two men drove past them on the 4200 block of Anita Avenue, according to police. 

The two groups exchanged words before the passenger in the car pulled out a gun and fired once, police said, hitting the victim in his back. 

The men in the car drove away and the victim was taken to a local hospital. He is in stable condition, police said.

Police said they do not know the suspects' identities and they are still outstanding. 

