Man shot in the back, Fort Worth police say

A man walking from a convenience store was shot in the back by someone in a car on Monday night, Fort Worth police said.
The victim had been walking with two other people shortly before 11 p.m. when a car with two men drove past them on the 4200 block of Anita Avenue, according to police.
The two groups exchanged words before the passenger in the car pulled out a gun and fired once, police said, hitting the victim in his back.
The men in the car drove away and the victim was taken to a local hospital. He is in stable condition, police said.
Police said they do not know the suspects' identities and they are still outstanding.
More on WFAA:
- Authorities issue AMBER Alert in search for 3-month-old girl missing from Gainesville
- George Floyd to be laid to rest Tuesday
- As seen in other cities, 'Black Lives Matter' now being painted in front of Dallas City Hall
- Man said he drove from Austin to Houston for George Floyd's viewing to show remorse for his racist family