The shooter fled the scene, according to police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was shot in the hand late Monday at the Ambassador Apartments in east Fort Worth, police said.

According to officials, police responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. at the apartments at 511 Tierney Road. When they arrived, police said they found the man who had been shot.

He was stable when taken to a local hospital, police said.