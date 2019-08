DALLAS — A man was shot during a home invasion early Thursday near Oak Lawn.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 2:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Sylvester Street.

According to officials on scene, two males broke into a house and shot the victim near Wycliff Avenue.

The victim was struck in the arm and is expected to be OK, police on the scene said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Also on WFAA: