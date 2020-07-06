x
Man shot during fight over a woman, Fort Worth police say

A man was shot early Sunday during an argument over a woman at a Super 8 Motel, Fort Worth police said. 

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. at the motel located at 6500 South Freeway, according to police. 

Two men were arguing over the woman when one pulled out a gun and shot the other, police said. The man was shot in the hip and taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for an injury that is not life-threatening.

Police have not identified the suspect and said he is still outstanding at this time.

