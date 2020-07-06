Man shot during fight over a woman, Fort Worth police say

A man was shot early Sunday during an argument over a woman at a Super 8 Motel, Fort Worth police said.
The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. at the motel located at 6500 South Freeway, according to police.
Two men were arguing over the woman when one pulled out a gun and shot the other, police said. The man was shot in the hip and taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for an injury that is not life-threatening.
Police have not identified the suspect and said he is still outstanding at this time.
More on WFAA:
- Protest updates: Dallas-Fort Worth healthcare professionals hold 'die-in' at Trinity Skyline Trail
- Man held woman at gunpoint, demanded she get in minivan, Dallas police allege
- 'No violations discovered' after Tarrant County jail inmate gave birth, sheriff's office says
- 44 residents, employees of assisted living facility test positive for COVID-19, Arlington officials say