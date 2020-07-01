A man was shot during a carjacking around 7:30 p.m. Monday in Fort Worth, police confirmed.

He was shot in the left arm, according to police, and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The incident occurred on the 1700 block of Novella Court, a residential area in Fort Worth.

