A man who was shot during an armed standoff with police at a Far North Dallas intersection has been released on bond, according to jail records.

Rashad Rodrigues, 24, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant after he refused to drop his weapon while approaching officers during the standoff, Dallas police said.

He posted bond Thursday and was released from the Dallas County jail.

Rodrigues was initially arrested on Dec. 18 after he became involved in a standoff with police that ended when an officer shot him twice with a patrol rifle.

According to police, it began when officers received a call reporting shots fired at about 1:36 a.m. near the intersection of Spring Valley and Noel roads in Far North Dallas.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found Rodrigues armed with a gun and standing in the middle of the intersection. Officers took cover and backup was called as police attempted to get Rodrigues to drop his weapon and surrender.

About 45 minutes into negotiations, Rodrigues began moving toward officers despite commands ordering him to stop, police said.

An officer at the scene fired a 40mm launcher, a defensive weapon used to incapacitate suspects. However, Rodrigues was shot twice by another officer when he continued to move toward police and was within 30 feet of the officers, authorities said.

He was taken to a hospital and later arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony.

His bond was set at $50,000.

Rodrigues is currently on electronic monitoring after he posted bond.

More on WFAA: