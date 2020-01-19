A man was shot in the leg at an Arlington business Friday evening, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Colorado Lane, an area with a number of automotive businesses.

According to the victim and multiple witnesses, an argument between the victim and the suspect led up to the shooting, police said. As they were arguing, one suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man.

He was shot in the lower portion of his right leg, according to police, and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Responding officers detained multiple suspects in the case, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

