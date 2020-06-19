Man, 24, shot dead inside apartment, Dallas police say

Dallas police officers found a 24-year-old man in an apartment bedroom with a gunshot wound. They are looking for the suspected shooter.

DALLAS — Dallas police officers are looking for the person who shot and killed a 24-year-old man Thursday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at 13700 C F Hawn Service Road.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Dayzoin Dean Clark in an apartment bedroom with a single gunshot wound. Officials pronounced Clark dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Det. Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or via email at kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 107290-2020.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.