DALLAS — A man was shot and killed while driving Monday night in West Dallas.



Officers on scene said the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Fort Worth Avenue and North Westmoreland Road.

He was driving when he was shot and killed. The vehicle continued down the road before it came to a stop in the parking lot of a Pepboys auto shop. There were two passengers in the car who were uninjured.

Officers requested a Pepboys spokesperson to the scene to help pull surveillance video of the incident.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Two people have been detained in relation to this case.

