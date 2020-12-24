Investigation underway after man gunned down in Dallas parking lot

Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help since no suspects have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

An investigation is underway after police said a man was found dead in a parking lot Wednesday evening.

Dallas police found the victim's body with multiple gunshot wounds around 5 p.m. near 12708 Schroeder Road.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.

Dallas police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Jesse Rodriguez at 214-457-7968 or via email at jesse.rodiguez2 @ dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 228772-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.