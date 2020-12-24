Investigation underway after man gunned down in Dallas parking lot

An investigation is underway after police said a man was found dead in a parking lot Wednesday evening.
Dallas police found the victim's body with multiple gunshot wounds around 5 p.m. near 12708 Schroeder Road.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.
Dallas police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Jesse Rodriguez at 214-457-7968 or via email at jesse.rodiguez2@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 228772-2020.
Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.