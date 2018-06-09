FORT WORTH, Texas — Police say a 54-year-old white male was shot by a police sergeant as he threw a knife at officers at a Fort Worth residence Wednesday night.

According to authorities, a family member of the man called 911 at about 6:31 p.m. to report he was tearing up his bed with a knife in the 6300 block of Purington Avenue. Upon their arrival three minutes later, three officers and a sergeant found the suspect holding the knife and acting erratic.

Police say the man then threw the weapon at the officers and the sergeant at the scene fired at least one shot, hitting the suspect. The man was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital and in surgery Wednesday night. A police spokesman said he's expected to recover.

Authorities said the investigation is in the early stages and more details are expected to come.

