Security guard accidentally shoots robbery victim outside north Houston nightclub, police say

Police said the security guard was trying to help a man being robbed at gunpoint by masked men when he accidentally shot the victim.

HOUSTON — A man being robbed at gunpoint was accidentally shot twice by a security guard that was trying to help him, according to Houston police.

It happened in the parking lot of a nightclub off the North Freeway near West Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

We're told the security guard saw two masked men with guns approach a victim in the parking lot. One of them grabbed the victim which led to the guard opening fire, but he accidentally hit the victim twice.

Police said the guard managed to keep one of the suspects at the scene until help arrived. They also said the other suspect escaped in a gray Dodge Charger.