Investigation underway after man shot by security guard in Dallas, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was shot by a security guard Friday afternoon in Dallas, officials said.

According to Dallas police, the shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near the 8400 block of Deansgate Lane.

Detectives said Jua-Deno Peterson, a licensed security officer who was working for the property, shot a man multiple times.

Officials did not release additional details on what prompted the security officer to shoot the man. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Authorities said the security officer was booked into jail on an aggravated assault by a public servant charge.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Det. Ortiz at 214-671-4310 or via email at jose.ortizvives@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.