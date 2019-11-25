A group of people shot at a Fort Worth Jack in the Box Sunday night, leaving one man injured with what could be bullet fragments in his arm, police said.

Fort Worth police responded to the Jack in the Box at 4610 South Hulen Street at 8:23 Sunday night after a shooting. Police say a group of people on motorcycles drove up to the fast food restaurant and fired at a man and his vehicle, then drove away.

Police say the man who was shot at has minor injuries in his arm, which might be from glass or bullet fragments. The man told police he doesn't know if he had any previous interactions with the people on the motorcycles and thinks he was mistaken for someone else.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.