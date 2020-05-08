x
Man shot at by former employer outside Fort Worth smoke shop, police say

One man was injured after his former employer allegedly shot at him outside a Fort Worth smoke shop multiple times Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at 500 S. Riverside Drive. Officers were sent to the scene after a called reported someone was shot outside the business, according to police. 

The victim was grazed on his lower back after a dispute with the former employer escalated, resulting in what police described as a small wound.

Police say a possible suspect in the incident has been identified. 

