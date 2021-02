The suspected shooter is not yet in custody, police said.

A man was shot and killed Monday night in Fort Worth during a "family dispute," police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 6300 block of Peggy Drive.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said, but he was pronounced dead.

Police do not yet have the suspected shooter in custody as homicide detectives work the case.