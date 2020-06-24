Man shot in arm after someone threatened him in alley, Fort Worth police say

The man told police he had been standing in an alleyway when he heard someone make the threat before four to seven gunshots fired off.

A man was shot in the arm early Wednesday shortly after he heard someone threaten him, Fort Worth police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

He was shot around 12:30 a.m. on the 4800 block of Locke Avenue, according to police. The man told police he had been standing in an alleyway when he heard someone make the threat before four to seven gunshots fired off.

He was hit once in the arm.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time and did not provide any additional details.