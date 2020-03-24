A man is stable at a local hospital Tuesday morning after he was shot in an altercation with Dallas police officers, officials said.

The man had allegedly fired a gun in the direction of officers shortly after 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, prompting two officers to return fire. He was hit by the gunfire multiple times and taken to the hospital, police said.

Officers had been responding to a call at Spur 408 and Kiest Boulevard about a man walking around shooting a gun in the road, according to police. When they found the man walking on the side of northbound Spur 408, he allegedly began to shoot at them.

Thomas Costley/WFAA

No officers were injured in the altercation, police said.

In a Facebook Live news conference, officials said they do not know what the man's mental state was at the time. They also added that they believe there were no witnesses to the incident, though a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Thomas Costley/WFAA

According to police, initial evidence at the scene supports the officers' account of the altercation.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

