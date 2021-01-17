x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Crime

Man shot after asking two people to leave, Dallas police say

A witness who saw the shooting took the victim to a local hospital for his injuries, which he is expected to survive, according to police.
Credit: WFAA

A man was shot early Sunday after an altercation with two people, Dallas police said.

Officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the shooting at 10571 Denton Drive.

The victim told police two men had been in a verbal fight at the location and were asked to leave. They later returned and shot the man, police said.

A witness who saw the shooting took the victim to a local hospital for his injuries, which he is expected to survive, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting and did not release any additional information.  

Related Articles