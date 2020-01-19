A man was grazed by a bullet near his neck overnight Saturday when he was shot at in the Lake Highlands area, according to Dallas police.

The shooting happened at an apartment building on the 10000 block of Royal Lane after the suspect gave a ride home to people living there, police said.

The suspect went inside and began arguing with the group over a wallet before pulling out a gun and shooting the victim, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injury.

The suspect was still at large as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect was still at large as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

