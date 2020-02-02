A man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after he was shot in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood, Dallas police said.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the 6900 block of Thornwood Drive, according to police.

The man had been at a local business earlier in the evening, he told police, when he got into a verbal argument with a woman.

The woman then left the business and got into a black truck in a parking lot after the argument, police said.

Then, as the man was driving away from the business, the black truck allegedly pulled up alongside him and fired several gun shots into his car, hitting him.

He was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition, according to police.

Officials are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: