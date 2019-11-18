A 31-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison without parole for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Jesus Mejia, of Garland, knew and sexually assaulted a girl "on several occasions" when she was younger, officials said. In 2017, the then-10-year-old girl told her mother what had happened. The girl's mother and stepfather reported the abuse to the McKinney Police Department, according to Collin County officials.

At trial, a Collin County jury found Mejia guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 6 years of age and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The jury determined the 50-year sentence and assessed a $10,000 fine for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 6. By law, a sentence for that charge is not eligible for parole. Mejia also received 10 years in prison with a $5,000 fine for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

“This monster will now face the consequences of his despicable actions because this young, innocent victim found the courage to tell,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a written statement.

More on WFAA: