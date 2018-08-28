MONTGOMERY, Texas — A 37-year-old man has been convicted and sentenced for following a person home from the bank and stealing from them, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says.

The victim of the crime turned out to be an undercover officer.

Hose Singleton was found guilty of engaging in criminal activity and sentenced to 38 years in prison last week.

Houston police set up a sting operation in January where Singleton and an accomplice followed an undercover officer from Harris County to a location in Montgomery County. After the officer parked and left, Singleton broke into the car and stole $2,500.

Singleton and his co-defendant accomplice, Charles Ray Price Jr., were both arrested at the scene. Price is still awaiting his trial.

Houston police said Singleton’s sentence was the longest ever handed down by a Texas jury for a non-violent bank jugging crime, but the district attorney’s office said the suspect had multiple prior offenses dating back more than 20 years.

“Singleton has been previously convicted of multiple narcotics and jugging-related offenses, including a 57 months trip to federal prison for dealing crack cocaine and a felony bank jugging case out of Miami-Dade County, Florida,” stated the district attorney’s office. “Additionally, Singleton still has two pending felony cases in Harris County and one pending felony in Comal County, all of which involve bank jugging.”

Under Texas law, Singleton will be eligible for parole after serving at least 19 years.

The term "bank jugging" refers to when thieves watch someone withdraw money from a bank and then follow them to their next destination, where they either break into their vehicles to steal the cash or rob them directly.

