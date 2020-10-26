Man sentenced to 60 years for child sex abuse in Collin County

A San Antonio man was sentenced to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole for sexually abusing a child, Collin County officials say.
A jury found 34-year-old Jose Fraire Delarosa guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Judge James R. Fry sentenced Delarosa.
The abuse victim and sibling, who reported seeing a sexual assault, both testified against Delarosa, Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis said in a release.
"I applaud the bravery of both children who testified in this case – the sibling who saw and reported a despicable act and the victim who courageously told of the horrific, ongoing sexual abuse,” Willis said.
Delarosa sexually abused the child for two years, beginning when the child was 6 years old, officials said. He threatened to hurt the child's mother if the child reported the abuse.