Man points gun at woman before alleged sexual assault, Haltom City police say

The man asked the woman for change, pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at her and forced her to a nearby field where the sexual assault happened, police say.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Police are looking for information on a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a woman before sexually assaulting her in a field, according to the Haltom City Police Department.

Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 3900 block of Broadway Avenue, which is northwest of Little Fossil Park in Haltom City. They had received a call that an aggravated sexual assault had occurred.

Officers met with a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted by a Black man who police say is about 35 to 40 years old. He is described as being about 6 feet tall, with a medium-to-thin build, along with short black hair (possibly a fade) and a clean-shaven face. He was wearing a white or yellow T-shirt at the time of the assault.

The incident started when the man asked the woman for change before he pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at her and forced her to a nearby field where the sexual assault happened, police say.

The man was last seen heading south on North Beach Street afterwards, according to police.

Haltom City officers, detectives and crime scene specialists are working together for this investigation.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information or access to video cameras in the area contact the department immediately. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.