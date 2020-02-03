A man was killed and two other people are in critical condition at a local hospital after a shooting Sunday night in north Oak Cliff, according to Dallas police officials.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 600 block of North Ewing Ave, police said. The crime scene was near an open field next to an apartment complex.

All three people had been shot and were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man died as a result of his wounds, according to police.

Officers at the scene told WFAA the shooting was the result of some sort of altercation in the field.

One victim drove to a nearby gas station afterward to call for help, police said.

Police have not yet identified the victims.

This is at least the 28th homicide in Dallas in 2020.

