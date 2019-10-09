DALLAS — A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning who tried helping a woman in South Dallas.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting at about 3 a.m. near South 2nd and Metropolitan avenues.

Officers found the victim shot lying in a field.



A man and a woman were arguing near a South Dallas store when the victim tried to help the woman. Police have not confirmed the relationship between the three people.

Police said the shooter fled the scene but pulled over the suspect near the 5700 block of Bexar Street. He is being detained. He was taken to the hospital for an injury to the face.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.