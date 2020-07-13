Man shot and killed at Lake Highlands apartment complex, Dallas police say

A man was found dead after he had been shot multiple times on Sunday night, Dallas police said.
Officers responded to the shooting call around 11:20 p.m. at the Parks on Whitehurst Apartments. When they arrived, they found the man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, police said.
Investigators are actively looking into the case and said the suspect or suspects in the shooting are still at large.
