ARLINGTON, Texas — A 29-year-old man was killed Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle, authorities confirm.

Arlington police say the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m near the 3500 block of E. Division Street.

Investigators say the 29-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Division Street.

According to authorities, no one stopped to render aid to the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name will be released once next of kin have been notified, police say.

At this time, no vehicles of interest have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Joe Shipp at 817-575-8602. People can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

