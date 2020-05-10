Man killed in Cedar Hill shooting, police say

Police said they detained a juvenile man for questioning and arrested two women at the scene on "related charges."

Cedar Hill police are asking for the public's help after a man was shot and killed overnight Monday.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on the 900 block of Ragland Drive, police said.

Officers believe an altercation between the shooter and the victim led to the victim pulling out a gun. Police said the shooter then also pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, which hit the victim.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders took him to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

Police said they detained a juvenile man for questioning and arrested two women at the scene on "related charges," though they did not specify what those charges were.

Officers also said they found two handguns at the scene.