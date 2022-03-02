Dallas police searching for suspect after man intentionally ran over, killed outside of Lake Highlands bar

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, authorities say, a man was found dead on Plano Road and Northwest Highway in Lake Highlands.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder in Lake Highlands. Early Tuesday morning, police say, a man was intentionally run over and killed at a busy intersection.

Employees at a local Kroger were heading to work and saw the victim on the ground.

“It’s a safe neighborhood. I’ve lived here six years. No issues,” said Adie Harding.

People living in the Lake Highlands area, who are frequent customers at Northview Plaza Shopping Center were left stunned by the murder that happened feet away.

“Nothing like this, running over somebody, and killing someone, and fights at a bar,” said Harding.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities say, a man was found dead on Plano Road and Northwest Highway in Lake Highlands.

Sources told WFAA the victim got into a fight at the End Zone Bar and Grill.

The suspect reportedly jumped in a black car, and then intentionally hit and killed the victim, who was on foot.

“I just heard that there was someone laying on the street with blood coming out of his head,” said one man, who lives in the area.

Nearby employees at the plaza were on their way to work when they saw the aftermath.

“A lot of cops out here,” said Osvaldo Perez.

Detectives have been going door to door, talking to employees at all of the stores at the plaza. They’re also combing through surveillance video to see what led up to the fight.

“Don’t give up, try to find who it is,” said a Lake Highlands resident.

The news itself has left many stunned.

“Lake Highlands, Lakewood, Highland Park, upper middle class neighborhood. Nothing like this” said Harding.

Dallas police are asking for the public to come forward with any information about what may have happened at that bar, or any information about the driver of the black car involved.