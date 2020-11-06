Man shot while visiting girlfriend at apartment complex, police say

The girlfriend allegedly told police she has a jealous ex-boyfriend whom they believe is the suspect.

Detectives in Cedar Hill are searching for a suspect shooter who left a man injured Wednesday night, officials say.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Midtown Apartments near the 300 block of Uptown Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man sitting inside his vehicle who said he left the apartments after being shot and wanted to wait for authorities in a "safe place."

According to police, the victim had a gunshot wound to his shoulder area. He was transported to the hospital by medics.

Officials the victim was at the apartments to meet his girlfriend when the shooting happened. The girlfriend allegedly told police she has a jealous ex-boyfriend whom they believe is the suspect, police said.

While on the scene, the ex-boyfriend arrived and when approached by officers, he ran away, according to officials.

Authorities tried searching for the suspect by using their helicopter and K9 but were unable to locate him.

Police were, however, able to locate a firearm in a backpack while searching for the suspect.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972-291-5181 ext. 2258.