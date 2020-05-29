Man injured in overnight shooting, Dallas police say

Detectives have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

A man remains in the hospital after being shot overnight in Dallas, officials say.

Around 3:15 a.m. Friday, Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call near the 7900 block of Brookriver Drive.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, his condition remains unknown, according to authorities.

The suspected shooter is still at large. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.

